Anita Fisk

The big, red fire truck from Green Valley Fire District Station No. 155 kicked off this year’s Fourth of July parade at Quail Creek. Residents and their guests found great seats along the parade route to cheer loudly from as they enjoyed more than 50 golf carts, bicycles and cars all decorated in the traditional red, white and blue colors. Appearances from Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty added to the patriotic spirit and fun. A good time was had by all!