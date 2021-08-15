Quail Creek Republican Barbecue a Big Success!

Rich Ulery

On Friday, June 18, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, Kelli Ward, addressed a packed room of Quail Creek Republicans in the Kino Conference Center. She brought us all up to date on all the activities happening with Republicans on the state level. The state GOP is aggressively raising money to support Republican candidates statewide, recruiting and training precinct committeemen and women, and taking action to ensure election integrity in Arizona. She briefed all attendees on the status of the election audit taking place in Maricopa County. Kelli is an articulate, informed, and enthusiastic leader of our party. She fielded numerous questions from the attentive crowd.

And, continuing efforts to provide our club members with educational, social, and fun activities, the Quail Creek Republican Club (QCRC) held its summer barbecue on July 16 at the Longhorn Grill and Saloon in Amado. One hundred fifteen Quail Creekers enjoyed a sumptuous dinner of chicken, ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert, and beverages. QCRC board member Steve Ware had also noticed on a prior visit to Longhorn that the flag flying outside the restaurant had become faded and worn. During the dinner, we proudly presented a new, beautiful 6 by 10-foot American flag to Longhorn Grill owner, Greg Hansen, and his wife Amy. Several members ended the entertaining evening listening to music and dancing on the outdoor patio.

If you are interested in joining our active Republican Club, visit www.quailcreekrepublicans.com.