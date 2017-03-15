Quail Creek Quilter wins first prize at 2017 Tucson Quilt Fiesta

Suzanne Ashmead, a member of the Quail Creek Quilt Covey, won a first prize blue ribbon in the category, One Person Quilt, Pictorial/Whimsical, at the Tucson Quilters Guild 2017 Quilt Fiesta which was held in Tucson, February 17 through 19. Suzanne created a three panel Art Quilt called Rocky Mountain Day. The Art Quilters, a Quilting Bee of the Quilt Covey of Quail Creek, had a challenge to create a landscape quilt; this was the catalyst that started her on this project.

Suzanne said her quilt came from the heart, inspired by the times she spent hiking with two of her three sons in Colorado, as well as a John Denver song, The Flower that Shattered the Stone. Many techniques were used by Suzanne in creating this quilt; figures were thread painted, the flowers were hand embroidered, some elements were felted, the sky was painted, dryer lint was used for the mountains and fusible applique was also used.

Suzanne is grateful to her friends in the Art Quilters group who encouraged her to complete the project and enter it into a show. She also will show her quilt at the Quilt Show of the Valley Quilters Guild and Desert ScrapRats, March 11 and 12, at the Las Campanas Recreation Center in Green Valley.