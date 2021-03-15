Quail Creek Plein Air Painters Exhibit

Cathy Diamond

The Quail Creek Fine Arts Painting Club (QCFAPC) plein air painters are exhibiting their work in the display window in the Arts & Technology Center until March 9. We are a group of artists who meet on Tuesdays at different locations throughout the area. Everyone works in their media of choice. We invite the Quail Creek community to stop by and see our paintings. You must be a member of the QCFAPC to participate in the group’s activities. For more information, contact Cathy Diamond at [email protected] or 530-205-5854.