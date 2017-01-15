Quail Creek Carolers spread cheer throughout the community

Carol Signore

It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Quail Creek so-o-o-o on December 16 a spirited group of Quail Creek Carolers bundled up in red and green and ventured out all aglow for a third year to spread glad tidings and Christmas cheer to neighbors much in need of some. Chilly gales of wind were nipping at our noses instead of flakes of white but it was a perfect wintry night filled with jingling bells and bushels of fun. For one big holly jolly moment carolers and residents were blessed with joy, loads of frosty merriment and a truly heartwarming start to their Christmas season.