Quail Creek artists display and sell during Open Studio Art Sale

Lee Asbell

Artists throughout southern Arizona join together to offer the public a unique opportunity to visit their studios once a year as part of the Tubac Center for the Arts Open Studio and Art Sale weekend. In Quail Creek, the beautiful Arts and Technology Center will once again be the location for eleven talented Quail Creek artists to display and sell their work as part of this annual festival.

Mark your calendars for March 15, 16 and 17 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day. Artists will take turns demonstrating a variety of media and techniques throughout the show. Come and visit with the artists, see them at work and experience this very popular event. You might find that perfect treasure for your home or a one-of-a-kind gift.