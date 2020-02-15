QCVGA Opens Registration for 2020 Battle of the Branches and VGA Club Championship

Charlie Shultheis

The Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association (QCVGA) has opened registration for the annual Battle of the Branches tournament – an event that pits military branches against each other. This tournament will also serve the QCVGA Club Championship where both low gross and low net champions will be awarded. (Low gross contestants must play from silver tees.). Non-VGA members are invited to play for the flighted low net prizes. The tournament will be played on Saturday, March 14, 2020, on the Roadrunner and Quail courses. Entry fee is $65 per individual for non-QC Country Club annual members, $50 per person for members. Entry fee includes cart, range balls, prize fee, luncheon and flighted low net competition.

The luncheon (choice of a bratwurst or half-pound burger, with chips, cookie, tea, and lemonade) is scheduled at the Quail Creek Madera Clubhouse immediately following completion. A cash bar will be available. A 50/50 raffle will be held during lunch and will have three winners.

Game format: individual play. Battle of the Branches and competition for low gross/low net championship titles are restricted to QCVGA members having a GHIN index. Battle of the Branches will use low net scores. The club low gross champion will be selected from the best low gross score and must play from silver tees. Club low net champion will be selected from the best low net score and have no tee box restriction. Signups are limited to the first 72 players registered. Registration forms and additional details are available at the VGA tournament display in the QC Pro Shop Computer Room.