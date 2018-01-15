QCVGA brings holiday meals to Camp Bravo veterans

Tom Haberer and Charlie Shultheis

Camp Bravo, one of a growing number of loosely connected veterans’ camps in Arizona, is a homeless veterans’ camp located in the South Tucson industrial area. The camp is a temporary living center and works with the VA and other training and employment agencies in an attempt to transition homeless veterans off the street and into a more productive environment. Most of the veterans suffer from PTSD, and the subsequent drug and alcohol problems. The camp has strict rules and no drugs, alcohol or abuse are allowed in the camp. The Quail Creek Veterans’ Golf Association (QCVGA) provides supplies such as coffee, water, ice, propane and easily prepared meals. This month, QCVGA took precooked hams, ground beef, bread, potatoes and the supplies to help provide a few holiday meals to the residents (currently 38 veterans). The camp, started by veteran activist Lewis Arthur, is often controversial. The camp director is armed and the “no tolerance” policy, while protective of the veterans, sometimes results in disagreements and occasional confrontations. The camp directors have never had to use their weapons, but running the camp is a difficult job and we respect the veterans who volunteer for the challenge. Since 2013, the QCVGA has provided over $20,000 in assistance to support local veterans and military families including Camp Bravo, the Tucson VA’s Fisher House and the 162nd ANG Fighter Wing Family Readiness Program. For more information or to join QCVGA, please contact Jim Robinson, Membership Chairman, at 399-1045 or visit the QCVGA display at the Quail Creek Pro Shop.