Terri Erickson

What do you do when your course is closed? Well, if you’re Bonny Wilcox, Tournament Chair of the Ladies’ 18 Hole Club, you take your players down to Tubac. So, on October 5, 40 members of the club traveled to the Tubac Golf Resort for a fun morning of golf with four women teams and a great lunch. Barbara Erickson was in charge of the tournament that day and Joel Jaress came along for the fun.