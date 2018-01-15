QCL9GA celebrates the holiday

Marilyn Beim

Madera Crystal Ballroom —— It was a really, really cold start to the QC9LGA Santa Knows Best play. But, as usual in Quail Creek, the day turned beautiful as players finished their round of golf and moved to the festively decorated Madera Crystal Ballroom to celebrate the holiday season and the installation of new board members: Chaille Womack, vice-president; Alyce Mancini, secretary; Jan Topolski and Althea Critchlow, Tournament Committee. Congratulations to the incoming board members.

Following the installation of new board members, lunch guest Joel Jaress, Quail Creek Pro, provided two bottles of wine which were won by members.

Adding to the true meaning of the holiday, the women donated $185 cash plus approximately 111 pounds of food to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

But before delighting in a delicious catered lunch, it was with sadness that goodbyes were said to departing member Carol Walden who is off to other adventures and to Epi. Both received good wishes and thank you cards as they start their new lives.

Award recognition went to: Best Putter – Carol Walden; Club Champion – Jan Topolski; Presidents Cup winner – Patty Zatkin

Winners of Santa Knows Best play were 1st Place – Althea Critchlow, Linda Kass, Diane E. Dodd and Kathleen McLaughlin; 2nd Place – Sally Abbott, Janice M. Ederle and Billie J. Harsch; 3rd Place – Sherry Gall, Kim Delauro and Joanna Miller; 4th Place – Catherine Thiele, Joella Austin, Pat Crane and Deb Maloney

Business completed and a tasty lunch consumed, the ladies enjoyed a gift exchange and some welcome socializing.