Chaille Womack

The State Medallion is a year-long event for women of AGA clubs. Each club hosts a local qualifier to select their team. QC9LGA qualified for three teams. On January 11, 2020, the teams traveled to Oakwood Golf Course in Sun Lakes, Arizona. Playing the outstanding Sonoran course in beautiful weather, the teams enjoyed an exciting round of golf.

Jan Topolski/Chaille Womack took 2nd place. Gretchen Aerstin/Cathy Thiele came in 4th place. Cheri Sipe/Laura Simos took 6th place.