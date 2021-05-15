PYP: 2 Person Best Ball, April 1

Debbie Scott
Flight One
First Place: Kate Schwartz/Theresa Stein
Second Place (tie): Cheryl Opsal/Susan McCune and Bobbi Jo Rathvon/Sung Whitehead
Flight Two
First Place: Sherry Morris/Peg Avent
Second Place: Brenda Allred/Cherie McDaniels
Third Place (tie): Amy Carmien/Deb Riddell and Roz Harrison/Cheryl Collyer
Flight Three
First Place (tie): Lynda Detman/Paula Scafuri and Terri Bacon/Judith Olson
Second Place (tie): Pat Tillipaugh/Bonnie Anderson and Elizabeth Heintz/Carol Clifford
Flight Four
First Place: Dian Simmons/Lin Sanford
Second Place (tie): Diane Thornton/Pam Coulter and Linda Klaus/Kathy Stotz
Flight Five
First Place (tie): Phyllis O’Brien/Margith Baker and Patty Harmon/Cyndi Hoover and Kathy Printz/Kandi Roy