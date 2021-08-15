Putters Celebrate Christmas in July

Peggy McGee

For July, the morning air was refreshingly cool as the Lady Putters gathered to help the Green Valley Food Bank—and putt, of course. It was time for their annual Christmas in July event, so the ladies were clad in holiday attire and came bearing gifts—of groceries, 169 pounds worth. They also donated $960 to the cause. Their donation was very timely because the shelves were rather empty with so many people traveling to beat the heat.