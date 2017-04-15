Putters to begin summer schedule

Peggy McGee

Beginning on Wednesday, May 3, the Lady Putters will adopt a summer schedule. The ladies will gather on the back patio of the clubhouse for check-in beginning at 8:00 a.m. Announcements start at approximately 8:15 and putting begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. All those putting are reminded to bring water as the weather starts to heat up. Putting time for the remainder of April will be 10:00 a.m. with check-in starting at 9:30 a.m.

The Putters welcome new members at any time during the year. No need to make reservations to join; just show up. The cost to putt is $1. Annual dues are $15 and must be paid after someone has putted twice.

Visit www.quailcreekputters.com for more details on upcoming events.