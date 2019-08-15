Put on your dancing boots or shoes

Peggy McGee

Line dancing, chicken dance, square dancing and the hokey pokey are just some of the fun activities happening at the Javelina Hoedown on Sunday, Oct. 13, in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom. Each October, The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) sponsors an annual scholarship fundraiser that awards scholarships each spring to high school seniors and women 21+ who want to return to school to complete their education, update rusty skills or enter a new career field.

This year’s scholarship fundraiser is a Western themed-event and will offer a menu featuring pulled pork, chicken (served with a choice of sauces), chili, green salad, coleslaw, cornbread and for dessert apple cobbler with whipped cream. Beverages available for purchase include beer, wine, mixed drinks, soft drinks and western-themed specialty drinks. The Hoedown is open to all Quail Creek residents and the outside community. Western attire is encouraged but not mandatory.

There will also be a gift baskets raffle (with gift certificates for golf, restaurants, show tickets, craft items and more!) and a silent auction where you must be present to win. There will also be a 50-50 cash raffle; last year $1655 worth of 50/50 tickets were sold; the winner received $828. You do not need to be present to win.

Only 300 tickets will be sold; last year’s Oktoberfest sold out early! Hoedown tickets go on sale on August 15 before Bingo in the clubhouse lobby from 4:30-5:45 p.m. Tables of six and individual seats are $35 per person by cash or checks payable to TWOQC Charity Account.

If you can’t purchase tickets at a Quail Creek location, you can order tickets by contacting Peggy McGee by email at PositivelyPeggyGV@Gmail.com. Tickets can also be reserved by calling 520-207-6188 but must be paid for by cash/check and dropped off/mailed to Peggy at 1908 E. Longspur Place, Green Valley, AZ 85614-6039 before tickets can be issued.

A special commemorative glass embellished with Cowboy Quail logo is available by prepaying for pick-up at the Hoedown. Glasses can be pre-ordered at TWOQC meetings and at the Quail Creek ticket sales locations.

In addition to the Javelina Hoedown to raise funds, scholarship committee members will be selling pocket-sized flashlights, lighted magnifying glasses and thermal totes that are coming back by popular demand. All of the items will make lightweight, easy-to-pack holiday or hostess gifts and stocking stuffers.

Watch What’s Happening and the TWOQC website https://womenqc.com for upcoming dates/times and locations to buy your Hoedown tickets, 50/50 cash raffle tickets, TWOQC merchandise and to pre-order your commemorative Hoedown glass.