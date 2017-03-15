Power of Purple raises $11,000 for cancer research and services

Diane Quinn

The annual fashion show to benefit the American Cancer Society was a rousing success. Over 300 women attended the event co-sponsored by The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) and the Quail Creek Fights Back Relay for Life Team. Each woman was invited to attend a trunk show of fashions from Dillard’s, this year’s fashion vendor, prior to the luncheon and show.

As the women assembled they were encouraged to participate in a raffle of over 100 gift baskets and miscellaneous items. Several items were part of a silent auction, and a 50-50 raffle was awarded with over $1,100 as the prize.

The audience enjoyed a luncheon of red wine steak salad with cupcake dessert while 10 models shared looks they had picked themselves from Dillard’s many offerings. Modeling day-time looks and evening wear were Jan Agner, Suzan Bryceland, Margot Detwider-Elsner, Judy Gruett, Kathy Hanson, Bonnie Hyra, Peggy Mulcahy, Dodie Prescott, Pam Rogers and Diana Schwartz.

The Southern Arizona Cancer Society is the direct recipient of funds raised during this event. Researchers working in Tucson as part of the University of Arizona’s efforts benefit from these funds. Money also is used to provide transportation services to patients receiving cancer treatments.

TWOQC and the Relay for Life Team wish to express their gratitude to the many volunteers who made this event happen. Gratitude is also extended to the generous fashion show attendees who made this the most successful fashion show to date.