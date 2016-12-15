A Portland, Oregon inspired evening of dining and dancing January 25

Dodie Prescott

The Quail Creek Ballroom Dance Club will be welcoming members and guests to our next dinner/dance on Wednesday, January 25. Our January dinner is based on the menu at the Swank & Swine Restaurant at the Paramount Hotel in Portland, Oregon. We will enjoy delicious, fresh local flavors of the Pacific Northwest while dancing to the big band sounds of the Lonny Lynn Orchestra.

The meal begins with a grilled pear and arugula salad with white balsamic reduction followed by a choice of slow roasted beef tenderloin with cinnamon demiglaze or apple cinnamon marinated pork loin. Dinner concludes with a dessert of mocha pot de crème. The orchestra returns after dinner to play dance selections for members and guests until 9:30 p.m.

The Ballroom Dance Club has three and four dance memberships available and non-member guests are always welcome to attend these events to socialize with friends and neighbors. You don’t have to know how to ballroom dance to enjoy the wonderful gourmet meals and listen to the big band music.

If you would like to be part of this elegant evening and are not already a member of the club, please contact Membership Chair Justine Lewis at 399-4646 or azjust@cox.net by January 11 for reservations. For more information about the club, visit the website at http://quailcreekballroomdance.com.