Plans underway for 2018-2019 trips

The Quail Creek all volunteer TRIPS committee has been working hard developing a fun, exciting, interesting and educational TRIPS schedule for 2018-19.

Many ideas are always on the table as members research, sort, debate what events would be most rewarding for QC residents. Finally, agreed upon trips are assigned to each member, October to May.

In past years, trips have taken participants to the zoo, museums, galleries, airport, Kitt Peak Observatory, as well as Whipple Observatory and so many others since beginning in April 2012. We hope everyone has a chance to participate in one or more of these adventures.

Tucson is a great city and there is much to see and experience. That is what the committee is all about.

TRIPS announcement notices appear approximately one month prior to the trip in this newspaper, which is mailed to all residents. Details of the specific trip appear in What’s Happening the day of the sign ups.

Registration is taken at the Concierge Desk with payment due at the time with checks only. No reservations are accepted by phone. A group lunch is always part of the planned day. Transportation is by reimbursed carpools except where noted.

2018-19 TRIPS SCHEDULE

October: Taste of Tucson

November: Mirror Lab/Flandrau Science and Observatory

December: Southern Arizona Bus Tour

January: Postal Museum/UA Art Museum

February: Chinese New Year Festival

March: Kartchner Caverns

April: Exploring Tucson on Foot

May: Kitt Peak Bus Tour

Note: Specific dates are not available at this time. As with any schedule, changes/revisions are always possible.