Photo Club Monthly Challenge: Colorful

Jim Burkstrand

The Photo Club of Quail Creek continued with its monthly member’s contest with September having the topic of Colorful. Each club member could enter up to three photos taken in the last three years. This subject was a fun one for the members and drew 30 entries. All of the photos can be seen on our Flickr site, tinyurl.com/yytc75rn.

Shari Rogers won first place with her photo “Fall Flight.” Shari commented, “I was out looking for interesting things to shoot here in Quail Creek. Our neighbor’s yard was blooming, and the bees were humming, so I took a few shots. I went really low and close, but the bees didn’t mind, and I did not get stung! I was really happy with the result when I took a look at the shots! You never know what you might find when looking to do some shooting here in Quail Creek.” Shari used a Nikon D3300. Shooting parameters included a shutter speed of 1/1000 sec, f/6.3 and ISO 640, and a focal length of 400 mm. The photo was processed in Windows Photo Editor.

Tom Cadwalader took second place with his photo “Bosque Cranes.” Tom commented, “This image was made at Bosque de Apache National Wildlife refuge in New Mexico. The refuge is a major stopover location for migrating snow geese and sandhill cranes that stop to feed and rest on their fall migration south. Around sundown, the birds start to return to the ponds.

This time of day is perfect for a silhouette against the colorful western sky.

The trick is to wait on the banks of one of the ponds and hope you picked the same pond as some of the returning cranes. It all worked out this night.” The camera used was an Olympus M1 Mark II. Shooting parameters included a shutter speed of 1/1250 sec, f/5.6, ISO 400, and a focal length of 420 mm. The photo was processed in Adobe Lightroom.

The photo “Colorful Flowers in Tubac” by Deb Nesbitt placed third. Deb said, “As I thought about what would make a colorful photo for the contest this month, I remembered all the great sights and sounds in Tubac. So, we took a trip to Tubac and found these wonderfully colorful yard flowers in front of a shop. While each flower was colorful on its own, I decided to capture a group of them, focusing on the forefront, but still allowed some of the distant flowers to lend their colors too.” The photo was taken with a Canon Rebel T6. Parameters included a shutter speed of 1/160 sec, f/7.1, ISO 100, and a focal length of 34 mm.

The Photography Club of Quail Creek has a monthly photo contest for its members and also schedules numerous photo field trips for members throughout the year. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are meeting via Zoom. Consult the club’s constantly updated website www.pcqc.org, as well as the weekday HOA What’s Happening, for additional information.