PCQC Photo Contest: Architecture

Jim Burkstrand

The Photo Club of Quail Creek (PCQC) continued with its monthly member’s contest with October having the topic of “Architecture.” Each club member could enter up to three photos taken in the last three years. This subject was a fun one for the members and drew 30 entries. All of the photos can be seen on our Flickr site at tinyurl.com/y4p8ja9d.

Jeff Krueger won first place with his photo My Kind of Town at Night. Jeff commented, “Every now and then Sharon and I visit my home town of Chicago. On our last visit, after having a great dinner at our favorite restaurant, Lawry’s, we needed to take a walk around the Magnificent Mile. As Chicago at night is so photogenic, I had to grab my camera. That night, there was a very low cloud cover and the city lights were reflecting against the overcast. As we were walking, I saw this building, and I’m ashamed I don’t know which it was, and looking up, the orange reflection and the building structure just popped. The light and dark was a challenge but the photo came out just like we saw it.” Jeff used a Canon 40D. Shooting parameters included a shutter speed of 1/6 sec, f/3.5, ISO 1600, and a focal length of 28 mm. The photo was processed in Adobe Lightroom.

Sheri Rogers took second place with her photo Bold Bridge. Sheri commented, “We were in Sydney, Australia taking a cruise along the coast. The first day before the ship left port we decided to walk around and of course visit the famous Sydney Harbor and bridge. I loved all the structure and wanted to capture that, which I hope I did. I found it so pretty to walk under and felt it would be an interesting shot. Post processing was converting to B/W and using a little dodge and burn to highlight areas along with adding vignette.” The camera used was a Nikon Coolpix 5700. Shooting parameters included a shutter speed of 1/30 sec, f/3.4, ISO 200, and a focal length of 25 mm. The photo was processed in Luminar.

The photo Golden Arches by Dave Carver placed third. Dave said, “This photo is of a partially restored Caravanserai between Anatolya and Cappadocia, Turkey. They were built every 20-25 miles along the Silk Road. An early form of roadside “motel,” they had a large ground-floor courtyard ringed with storerooms and stables for camels, donkeys, and horses. Small, unfurnished rooms for lodgers were found on the second floor. We were on a 12-day trip through Turkey, with our daughters and son-in-law to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary. I liked the symmetry of the picture.” The photo was taken with a Samsung G960U. Parameters included a shutter speed of 1/50 sec, f/1.5, ISO 240.

The Photography Club of Quail Creek has a monthly photo contest for its members and also schedules numerous photo field trips for members throughout the year. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are meeting via Zoom. Consult the club’s constantly updated website www.pcqc.org as well as the weekday HOA What’s Happening for additional information.