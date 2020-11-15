Original Quail Creekers

Deborah Bryant

Joyce and Buzz Walton are the only original couple who still live in Quail Creek. Joyce and Ed Robson had a lot to talk about remembering how the development started. In 1990, prior to Robson’s development, there were only ten homes in the area. Upon settling in Green Valley, the Walton’s made unlimited contributions to the successful growth of their community. Joyce was still flying all over the world with Delta Airlines, and Buzz, an avid golfer and tennis player, had retired after a successful thirty-three-year career with Eastman Kodak. Joyce has been involved with The Women of Quail Creek and the Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild, helped start the golf club Quail Creek Lady Putters, and supported many charitable organizations. Joyce and Buzz never meet a stranger and have generously given their support and time to many they have welcomed as neighbors.

Deborah and Jerry Bryant decided to build in Quail Creek five years ago, after spending several years looking in several states and different 55+ gated communities. The Robson concept of a quality lifestyle and friendly active community was very appealing to them after living and working all over the world. Deborah’s mother and sister both live in Green Valley. She has been involved in various aspects of The Women of Quail Creek, Cool Car Club, Unit activities, and the Green Valley and Tucson charitable drives.