Oh, What a Parade!

Nancy Planck

More than 50 golf carts, bicycles, cars, and trucks participated in the annual Quail Creek Holiday Parade held on Dec. 8. Decorated with strings of twinkling Christmas lights, silver bells, and colorful ornaments, the parade, led by our local Green Valley Fire Department, slowly traversed the community to the enjoyment of residents along the streets, on the corners, and backyards. Christmas carols performed by the Quail Creek Ukulele Club kept everyone in the holiday spirit before the parade.

Our next Quail Creek parade will be the annual July 4th parade. Come and join the fun!