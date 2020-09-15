Nurses of Quail Creek Donate to Hero Nurses

Marilyn Darcangelo

With the intention of boosting morale and offering support to nurses providing care for COVID-19 patients, the Nurses of Quail Creek wrote letters to the Hero Nurses and collected donations for gift cards. The notes were initially intended for Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital (SCVRH) until it was learned that any COVID-19 patients with lung problems were transferred to Tucson. Tucson Medical Center (TMC), therefore, was also selected.

On July 27, the notes and gift cards were delivered to happy and thankful staff at both hospitals.

The uplifting experience of giving, and the reception of joyful gratitude by the staff, is being conveyed to all who participated in this project.