Nurses of Quail Creek

How are doses adjusted? What about cost? Do you need a card to buy it? These were some of the questions addressed to Amy Bachelier, ND (doctor of naturopathy), as she talked about cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). She reviewed the handouts and discussed the endocannabinoid system, cannabinoids (THC, CBD, cannabichromene [CBC], cannabinol [CBN], and tetrahydrocannabivarin [THCV]), and the two subspecies (sativa and indica). Her associate, Jaime, discussed how the various products are made.

Kudos to Jan Agner for having the meeting in her home and to Jennie Gaines and Linda Olson for coordinating the meeting with Jan.

Mark your calendars for the next meeting on Jan. 21. Volunteers are needed to coordinate meetings in March and May. Questions? Contact Marilyn at mdarcangelo2@cox.net.