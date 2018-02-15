Nizhoni Ranch Gallery open house on March 11

Jean Tittle

For those of you lucky enough to attend QC’s October Lecture, “An Expert Explains Navajo Rugs,” you have another opportunity to learn from expert Steve Getzwiller. On Sunday, March 11, Steve and Gail Getzwiller will open their Nizhoni Ranch Gallery from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. for their current show “Timeless Treasures of Two Grey Hills.” The open house will feature Master Navajo Weaver Elsie Bia at the loom. In addition, Elsie’s 11-year-old granddaughter Natalie Tso will be weaving her first rug. At noon, Steve Getzwiller will do a walk through the gallery and talk about the Two Grey Hills rugs on display. If you are interested in attending the open house, please call to reserve your spot 520-455-5020. Nizhoni Ranch Gallery is located in Sonoita, about one hour’s scenic drive from Quail Creek. This invitation is open to residents of the greater Tucson area. If you have further questions, contact lecture series chair, Jean Tittle 269-547-7979, tittlelady@aol.com.