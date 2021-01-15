New QCLGA Board Members and Tribute

Janet Johnson and Debbie Scott

It is no surprise that we all want to hurry through 2020 in hopes of a more normal lifestyle in 2021, but ending the year without acknowledging what a terrific job our Quail Creek Ladies Golf Association (QCLGA) board has done would be unforgivable. Our sincere thanks to Jacquie Owens, president; Peg Avent, vice president; Dian Simmons, secretary; Sandi Hrovatin, treasurer; Deb Riddell, tournament chair; and Chris Gould, past president.

We certainly need to acknowledge our webmaster, Cheryl Opsal, for all of the time and effort she has put into our website. It looks fabulous.

The gavel has been passed to the new board. Dena Knox will be our president; Susan McCune, vice president; Luci Carroll, secretary; and Marie Cook, treasurer. Deb Riddell will continue as tournament chair and Jacquie Owens, past president.

At our holiday wind up event, Susan McCune was presented with the Most Improved Player award. We also presented a certificate to Dena Knox for her hole-in-one and Peg Avent and Jacquie Owens for their eagles. Other recipients who had eagles and holes-in-ones throughout the year were not able to attend.

We were blessed with a touching eulogy honoring Barbara Erickson shared by her dear friend Cathy Nelms.

Throughout 2020, 19 new members were welcomed into the QCLGA! Exciting!

Thank you to everyone for their continued support of our great group of gals. The QCLGA would like to wish everyone a happy, prosperous, and safe New Year.