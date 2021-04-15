New Donation Box in the Quail Creek Library

Alphie Smith

If you have visited the Quail Creek Library recently, you may have seen the newly crafted donation box at the entrance to the library. Quail Creek resident Gary Nieberger made it to the specifications of the library Co-Chairs Joan Stoddart and Susan Warburton and with the approval of the Library Management Team, the General Manager Melani Caron, and Robson. It includes a lid and wheels. The handsome wooden box is now ready to accept books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines, games, and jigsaw puzzles. The Quail Creek Library would not exist without your donations. Any items the library does not use are distributed by Phil Geddes to the VA Hospital, the VA Home in Tucson, the Vietnam Veterans of America, and the White Elephant.