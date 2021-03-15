New Art Instructor at the Fine Arts Painting Club

Ginny Hutcheson

The Quail Creek Fine Arts Painting Club is excited to introduce Robin Barns as a new art instructor. Robin teaches both acrylics and oil painting to many students, who are enjoying learning from such a talented teacher.

Robin Barnes has been painting since 1989 and is accomplished in the use of oils and acrylics. Robin loves to capture the effects of light on his subjects. His favorite subjects are florals, landscapes, and wildlife.

He began painting as a student in the alla prima (wet into wet) method, primarily taking classes from Alexander Art Certified Instructors. After entering and placing in several contests, he realized he had a natural gift. In 1991, he began teaching beginner and intermediate level students, mostly to help offset the cost of supplies. Robin has taught private, individual, and semi-private group lessons at all levels, as well as painting classes in Michael’s craft stores. Although he took a break from teaching between 2000 and 2020, his passion for teaching never waned. After moving to Quail Creek in 2019 from Salem, Ore., his interest in teaching returned, and when he retired from work in 2020, he signed up to teach the acrylic and oil painting classes.

Robin’s art education includes taking many undergraduate college level art courses, participating in local art shows, attending advanced multi-day workshops, reading, and viewing as much as he can about art and painting as possible.

Among others, some of his favorite artists are Edgar Degas (ballerina paintings), Thomas Moran (Grand Canyon series), Terry Isaac, Dale Gehrman, Bill Inman, and Andrew Tischler.

One of the most honoring art experiences Robin recently received was traveling to Oregon in 2020 to paint an 8 x 9 foot oil painting commission for a longtime friend.

To attend Robin’s classes, go to FAPC.com and register as a member of the club. Follow the instructions to sign up for classes.