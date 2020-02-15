Needlework Club – Creative Hands, Open Hearts

Linda Freeman

The QC Needlework Club provides members with a place to gather among friendly, happy people while crafting items with yarns and fabric. A large portion of what we produce is donated to local charitable organizations. In 2019, the club donated about 1,900 hats, bags, blankets, shawls, quilts, dresses, shorts, and other items. The money we receive from people like you, who purchase articles from our windows or during a craft fair, goes to purchasing equipment and supplies. We also offer knitted breast prosthetics at no charge to the women of Quail Creek.

Come to the Creative Arts and Tech Center, studio 4, to check out items we sell. We always welcome new members. Our gathering times are Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon and Friday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m.