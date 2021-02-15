Mountains of the Heart

Paul Riggins
I remember the mountains
The mountains are my home
I embrace their beauty
I live in the meadows
I linger by the lakes
I smile with the springs
I run with the rivers
I wander through the wildflowers
I smell the pines
I hear voices
I sense mystery
I feel the challenges
I touch the sky
I sense the seasons
I find the lost
I wonder at the views
I found my way home
I feel the mountains in my heart
I remember the meadows
I remember the paths
I remember the songs
I remember my friends
I remember going down
I remember the peaks
I know the valleys
I passed over the ridges
I remember the flowers
I remember the stones
I remember the hardness
I remember the soft moments
I remember the tall firs
I remember the thorns
I remember you
—December, 2019