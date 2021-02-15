Mountains of the Heart

Paul Riggins

I remember the mountains

The mountains are my home

I embrace their beauty

I live in the meadows

I linger by the lakes

I smile with the springs

I run with the rivers

I wander through the wildflowers

I smell the pines

I hear voices

I sense mystery

I feel the challenges

I touch the sky

I sense the seasons

I find the lost

I wonder at the views

I found my way home

I feel the mountains in my heart

I remember the meadows

I remember the paths

I remember the songs

I remember my friends

I remember going down

I remember the peaks

I know the valleys

I passed over the ridges

I remember the flowers

I remember the stones

I remember the hardness

I remember the soft moments

I remember the tall firs

I remember the thorns

I remember you

—December, 2019