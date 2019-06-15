Monday Night Concerts

The Quail Creek Country Club Monday Night Concert Series’ new 2020 series packages go on sale June 3, 2019. Individual tickets go on sale July 1, 2019. 2020 series package prices: Rows A–D are $150 per person ($25); Rows E–Q are $144 per person ($24); Individual ticket price is $26.

Monday, January 13, 2020 7:00 p.m. High Tide – The Beach Boys Tribute (TAD).

High Tide featured artists at Disneyland, this show is a Beach Boys presentation with spot on vocals and the smart look of the Southern California beach. The versatility of this act can be a formal show or a poolside or dance casual event performance.

Monday, January 27, 2020 7:00 p.m. Still Crazy After All These Years – A Tribute to Paul Simon (KDE).

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, multiple Grammy winner and prolific singer/songwriter Paul Simon is lauded as one of the all-time greats. Spend an evening listening to his most popular solo hits Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard, 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover, Mother and Child Reunion, You Can Call Me Al and Kodachrome), including a range of selections from his unparalleled 1985 album Graceland. The multi-faceted Chach Snook stars in this tribute and is joined on stage by arranger/pianist/percussionist Khris Dodge and a collection of musicians who will honor this living legend.

Monday, February 10, 2020 7:00 p.m. Born Country – An Alabama Tribute.

Never in the history of country music has any one band been more awarded than the band Alabama, from small town Fort Payne, Alabama to the highest stages around the world, to the hallowed grounds of the Grand Ol Opry.

The music of Alabama is timeless and stands today as a guide for the best in country music. This small band of related cousins and friends went on to hold the record of 22 continuous number one hits in a row. This record still stands today with three more No. one hits added along the way. Born Country has put all these hits and more into an incredible show that will jaunt you down memory lane of the greatest time in country music. High energy, incredible musicianship and songs and melodies you can remember, connect with and sing along too. Before there was Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn and Alan Jackson, there was the radio dominant legend Alabama. This music was Born Country!

Monday, February 24, 2020 7:00 p.m. Classics Rock – Familiar Songs in a Way You’ve Never Heard (KDE).

Classics Rock brings you collection of Arizona’s finest symphonic musicians in a concert that blends Vivaldi and Valli, Mozart and Elton John, Chopin and Manilow and much, much more. Featuring the vocal talent of versatile stage/opera/cabaret veterans Dennis Tamblyn and Liz Cracchiolo, Classics Rock fuses the worlds of classical and rock music and makes you fall in love with favorite songs all over again.

Monday, March 9, 2020 7:00 p.m. Project Presley – Chance Tinder (TAD).

Chance is a multi-award-winning Elvis Presley tribute artist with more than 25 years in the Elvis entertainer business. He has been part of the Elvis Presley phenomenon since the late 1980s when he was first discovered in Southern California by none other than Bill Medley of the musical super duo The Righteous Brothers.

Chance is also alumni of the award-winning Las Vegas celebrity look-alike production shows, Legends in Concert, American Superstars and Showstoppers Live! His secret is believing it’s not so much the voice that is most important but knowing how to become the man himself on stage! It’s basically the attitude of Elvis Presley shy but confident, knowing exactly what he’s doing!

Monday, March 23, 2020 7:00 p.m. The Everly Brothers Experience (TAD).

For the last two years The Zmed Brothers have celebrated the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers legacy with enthusiastic crowds all across the U.S. and overseas in prestigious venues. The Zmeds say, “The music of the ’50s and ’60s are nostalgic to us our parents raised us on it and we feel that the Everly’s contribution is greatly overlooked, especially by younger generations. Our aim is not to impersonate but to do our best in honoring the aesthetics of their iconic sound and the important role they played pioneering the rock n’ roll movement, all while having a little fun telling our own personal story.” They do just that. Growing up with a father, Adrian Zmed as a traveling singer/dancer/actor (Grease 2, Bachelor Party, T.J. Hooker) and a mother (Barbara) as a second grade teacher in a suburb of Los Angeles, the Zmed Brothers continuously strive to pay homage to their personal roots by always infusing an instinctual blend of entertainment (a la Smothers Brothers) and contextual education in their performances.

The Everly Brothers’ career lasted over half a century, they recorded 21 studio albums, sold more than 60 million records worldwide, had 35 billboard top 100 singles, among the highest ranking of any rock duo ever they received numerous accolades in their later career and influenced countless legendary artists that came after them including The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, The Bee Gees, Neil Young and the list goes on. The Zmed Brothers are absolutely thrilled to be able to contribute to a cause that supports the recognition and preservation of the intimate and singular origins of America’s greatest Rock n’ Roll sibling duo.