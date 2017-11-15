MOAA shares the spirit of the upcoming season

Peggy McGee

It was give back time for the Green Valley Chapter, Military Officers Association (MOA) at their October 18 dinner meeting. Guest speaker was Brigadier General Andrew J. MacDonald, Commander of the 162nd Fighter Wing, Arizona Air National Guard. General MacDonald talked about the diverse missions of the unit, with the great emphasis on training pilots for the F-16 around the globe.

Peggy McGee, chapter treasurer, and 1st Vice President for Membership Joe Longo presented the General and Family Readiness Program Manager Barbara Gavre with a check for $2,000 to be used for their Wing’s food pantry for the junior troops who might be struggling to make ends meet.

It was also Toys for Tots night when many of the members brought Christmas gifts for disadvantaged youth in the area. Included in these gifts were a bicycle, dolls, trucks, action toys. In addition, $205 was donated for the Marines to purchase necessary items for the children. The three Marines from the Marine Corps Reserve in Tucson were delighted with the generosity of the group when they came to pick up the donations.