MOAA Luncheon Moved to a New Location

Peggy McGee

The Green Valley Chapter of the Military Officers Association’s first event since the COVID-19 outbreak began will take place on Wednesday, September 23. Because of the need to open facilities incrementally, Quail Creek announced that outside groups would not be allowed to host events in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom for the remainder of 2020. Therefore, the chapter will be moving to temporary locations for the remainder of the year.

The September luncheon will take place at the Longhorn Grill and Saloon, 28851 S Nogales Hwy in Amado beginning at 11:30 a.m. The menu will include a choice of a tumacacori salad with chicken, tri-tip bowl or amado tri-tip sandwich. The cost for the meal will be $20.

Chapter member CPT Kelly Galvin will be the guest speaker. At age 52, after he had been off active duty for 13 years, Kelly was recalled to active duty for a tour of duty in Iraq. He will recount his experiences while serving, many of which are addressed in his recently published novel, “PowerPoint Ranger: My Iraq War Logs.”

Reservations for the luncheon can be made by contacting Quail Creek resident Phil Lamb at 520-771-6098 or 503-730-3664. The deadline is September 18.

MOAA membership is opened to commissioned and warrant officers, active duty, reserve, National Guard, former and retired. Spouses of deceased officers are also invited to join the Green Valley Chapter. Dues are $25/year for military members and $15 for spouses.

The chapter hopes we will be able to resume activities in the Madera Clubhouse (with all its amenities) in the New Year.