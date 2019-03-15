MOAA invites officers to a Mix and Mingle March 19

Peggy McGee

The Green Valley Chapter Military Officers Association has finalized its plans for the annual Mix and Mingle scheduled for Tuesday, March 19 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Gold Room and Lounge. Cost for the event is $12. MOAA is opened to commissioned and warrant officers, active duty, reserve, National Guard, former and retired. Spouses of deceased officers are also invited to join the Green Valley Chapter. If you are a military officer, MOAA invites you to give our Chapter, one of the more active in Arizona, a try. Dues are $25/year for military members and $15 for spouses.

This year it will truly be a Mix and Mingle event, a time to get to know Chapter members and have some fun. No entertainment, no games, no silent auction but rather just time to munch on some deviled eggs, meatballs, mini chimis and more and chat with other members and make new friends. There will also be a cash bar.

But don’t forget to bring some cash or your checkbook. We will have a couple raffles where you might win some cash.

Reservations can be made by contacting Peggy McGee no later than March 17 at 520-207-6188,

positivelypeggy@gmail.com.