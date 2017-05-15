MOAA Awards Scholarships

Peggy McGee

Fifty Military Officers Association members and guests gathered in the Madera Clubhouse to recognize and award $1500 scholarships each to three graduating JROTC Cadets. First Lieutenant Richard Newman, president of the MOAA Scholarship and Military Assistance Fund, presented the awards.

Cadet Major Ana Figaro, Air Force JROTC, Nogales High School, will be heading to Pima Community College to complete the pre-requisite courses. She will then apply to the University of Arizona, where she will major in psychology with a minor in communications.

Cadet Sergeant James C. Quesada, Army JROTC, Rio Rico High School, received the award funded by the Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association. He will be studying Criminal Justice at the University of Arizona and plans to join the ROTC program at University of Arizona and go into the Army as a commissioned officer after his graduation.

Cadet Commander Kayla Hensley, Navy JROTC, Sahuarita High School, plans to attend Washington University in St. Louis. She will be enrolling in their psychology-neuroscience-philosophy major program with a minor in dance.

After the dinner and awards ceremony, the group adjourned to the lounge where they were entertained by the Tubac Singers whose songs featured such favorites as Danny Boy, a Johnny Cash medley and Shenandoah. The ensemble included Quail Creek residents Betty Atwater, Katha Laves and Linda Pandolfi as well as former resident Nancy Wilson.