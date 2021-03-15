Meet the New Executive Board for The Women of Quail Creek

Deb Melton

In December, The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) held elections and the new executive board took office in January. It has been a busy two months, to say the least. A new survey was sent out to all members to get feedback regarding the activities and direction of our growing organization, now 290 strong!

Last year was a transition year. We created a new set of by-laws and a mission statement. Our mission: We are a community of women dedicated to learning, giving, and engaging. Our new board certainly reflects that mission, and we wanted to introduce you to them.

Becky Ashin, president, expressed how most of our members feel. “When I moved to QC three years ago, I joined TWOQC to meet people and to be involved in charitable activities. This is an amazing organization where members give their talents, time, and money to have fun and help others.” Becky has given to TWOQC her considerable leadership and organizational talents as membership chair, president-elect, and now president.

Diane Gordon, president-elect, said this, “I believe in our mission. I believe we are never too old to learn new things. It’s an honor for me to serve by giving through volunteering and through monetary donations. And of course, I love a good party. As we move forward in 2021 and into 2022, we’ll have many more opportunities to fulfill our mission. I look forward to more membership gatherings and more fun fundraising.”

Sharon Pulcinella, director of programs, has a very big job. Since COVID-19 struck last year and shut down all our large gatherings, the program committee has had to find new and different ways to meet the needs of our members. Sharon has tackled this challenge with grace and enthusiasm that has made all the difference. “Serving on the Programs Committee in 2019-20 was an incredibly satisfying experience for me. Not only did I have the opportunity to meet some of the most creative and dedicated women in Quail Creek, but I also found my niche. I love the challenge of creating new opportunities for our club members to meet and make connections in small group settings.”

Nancy Jacobs, director of charitable fundraising, and a long-time member of TWOQC, has graciously taken on a newly created position, and perhaps the most challenging one on the board.

Deb Melton, director of publicity, wrote, “I’m not a writer, but when I was asked to serve TWOQC in this way I thought, why not. I like a challenge. I joined TWOQC when I moved here almost two and a half years ago and have served on the Scholarship Committee and worked on the Kino Lecture Series. As a former elementary school teacher and ski instructor, education and taking on new challenges have always been a part of my life. I am honored to serve on the board in this role.”

As you can see, TWOQC has an amazing group of women leading it, but that’s because our members are also amazing! If you are already a member, we hope this helps you know your board a little better and helps you feel comfortable reaching out to them with your comments or concerns.

If you are not yet a member, we invite you to join. If you would like to know more about what The Women of Quail Creek has to offer, visit www.womenqc.com and click on links for programs, events, charities, and so on, or contact a board member for more information on how you can join the fun and become involved.