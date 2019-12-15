Mark your calendars for Massing of the Colors

Peggy McGee

The Santa Cruz Valley Chapter Military Order of the World Wars 33rd annual Massing of the Colors and Service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, starting at 10 a.m. This solemn ceremony celebrates both military service and service to the local community. It will be held in the Sahuarita Unified School District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Rd.

Massing of the Colors is a patriotic ceremony held to rededicate our faith in the United States, and to present our support to the National Colors and the Servicemen and Servicewomen those Colors represent. Cadets from the local JROTC units post the Colors of all 50 states and perform precision drills.

This free event that is open to the public salutes not only currently serving, former, and retired members of the military, but also police officers, fire fighters, and others who work around the clock to keep us safe. The ceremony usually lasts about two hours.