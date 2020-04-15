Mark Your Calendar for These Events

12th annual GVFFA Chili Cook-Off Friday, Sept. 25; 5 p.m.; Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom

Local fire and law enforcement departments will kick up the heat at the 11th annual Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser, and all proceeds will benefit families in need in the Green Valley-Sahuarita area. Hosted by Quail Creek and Green Valley Firefighters Association, our local heroes will assemble their teams and try to compete for your vote in the People’s Choice contest.

Quail Creek 9th annual Health & Wellness Fair Friday, Oct. 16; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Madera Clubhouse

Participating local businesses and health care professionals are offering testing, samples, and lots of information on a wide array of products and services, that will help make you look and feel your best. Call the Concierge to schedule your Walgreens Flu Shots.

Quail Creek’s 16th annual Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Fair, Saturday, Nov. 6; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom and Creative Arts & Technology Center

Quail Creek residents and clubs showcase and sell their unique handmade items. Over 100 booths will be located throughout the Madera Clubhouse. This year will also feature the Creative Arts & Technology Center, selling seasonal decorations, greeting cards, mesquite art, gourd art, paintings, art glass, jewelry, needlework, quilts, photography, gift baskets, cookbooks, and much, much more! Come to Quail Creek for a weekend of shopping, fun, live entertainment (Saturday is Heather Hardy, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday is Angel Perez, 11 a.m.to 2 p.m.), with great food and a cash bar. Free admission and free parking.

Quail Creek Country Club’s 15th annual Community Wide Garage Sale Saturday, Nov. 14; 8 a.m.to 1 p.m.

We anticipate having over 200 homes participating. Plan on attending this annual community-wide garage sale. There will be a separate manned vehicle lot with everything from golf carts, to cars, to RVs in the Madera Clubhouse parking lot, known as “Fast Eddie’s Used Car Emporium.” Entry into Quail Creek will be at 8 a.m. Sign-ups will start in August. Watch the What’s Happening for registration forms, and they will also be available at the kiosk.