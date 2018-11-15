Mark your calendar for February 4 concert

Trio – The Music of Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmy Lou Harris is coming Monday, February 4, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. for $25. Khris Dodge Entertainment is producing this show.

Starring Jodi Darling, Mindy Ronstadt and Heather Hardy, Trio celebrates the collaboration of Grammy® award-winning hall-of-fame artists Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris. The soaring vocals and tight harmonies on the 1987 and 1999 albums scored the group three Grammys and several Top Ten Hits. Jodi Darling, Mindy Ronstadt and Heather Hardy lead Trio, with Darling’s lilting soprano and brassy stage presence embodying Parton’s style, Ronstadt’s vocal stylings closely resembling those of her famous aunt and Hardy’s smoky alto voice and expert fiddle playing honoring Harris’ brilliance.

