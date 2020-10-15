Madaras’ Gallery Annual Fall Show – October 25

Laurie Martell

Madaras Gallery will unveil 20 new paintings by acclaimed Southwest artist Diana Madaras at the gallery’s annual fall show, The ART of Respite 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. The show, featuring original acrylics, watercolors, and pastels, includes imagery of some of Diana’s happy places, as well as animals and florals that elicit feelings of joy and comfort. The show runs through Nov. 6. Reservations are required. Please call the gallery to reserve a time slot at 520-615-3001. Madaras Gallery is located at 3035 N. Swan in Tucson and is open seven days a week. Visit www.madaras.com for more information.