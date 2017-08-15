How to look and feel younger: topic of next TWOQC talk

Diane Quinn and Peggy McGee

Rebecca Willer, founder and manager of Continental Spa, will be the speaker at The Women of Quail Creek’s program on August 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom.

The mission of the Spa is to help ladies feel and look amazing without the use of toxic chemicals on their skin. Not just a “day spa,” the Continental Spa is an all-natural health, wellness and beauty center. The staff continuously conducts research to bring innovative products that deliver exceptional results and maximize health and wellness benefits.

A true believer that beauty and nature go hand in hand, Rebecca’s talk will focus on how to naturally look and feel younger. Attendees will learn how to restore and maintain healthy skin. A significant part of this talk will focus on natural options for skin care and the benefits of various treatments including LED light therapy, Microcurrent, eyelash extensions and more.

Born and raised in California, Rebecca is a registered Dental Hygienist and a Licensed Esthetician. She is in the process of becoming a Certified Holistic Nutritionist. She holds a science degree and multiple other certificates and licenses. Along with her husband and their four sons, Rebecca enjoys cooking, gardening and growing much of their own food using an Aquaponics system they started in their backyard. She is looking forward to sharing her knowledge of living a healthy lifestyle with TWOQC.

Door prizes awarded at the end of the evening program will include products from the Spa which is located in the Continental Shopping Plaza, Suite 130A.