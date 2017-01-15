Live well, laugh and enjoy life – even with a crappy disease

Lee Asbell

Join Author, Artist, Columnist and Quail Creek resident Jim Asbell along with Kathy Kennel from Arizona Oncology for a free talk based on Jim’s inspiring book, Live Well With Terminal Illness and Other Crappy Diseases, on Friday, January 20 at 10:00 a.m. in the Crystal Ballroom of the Madera Clubhouse.

Kathy, MSN, FNP-C, ACHPN, is an important member of Jim’s medical team. She will discuss how to improve both quality of life and quantity of life for seriously ill patients by coordinating patient care with a multi-disciplinary team of medical professionals, assisting patients in making informed decisions and providing emotional support. This specialty is called palliative care.

Jim, a self-described goof ball, will provide warm, witty and practical advice on how to approach life and its challenges. He will share his life story, one filled with many difficulties beginning with polio as an infant and continuing throughout his life to his present day battle with incurable cancer. More importantly, Jim will discuss his personal philosophical outlook that not only allows him to survive these obstacles but to thrive. “It’s a philosophy of life, not a philosophy of coping,” he says. “Life is not just about surviving the storm, it’s also about learning to dance in the rain.”

Please come prepared to laugh.