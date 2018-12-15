Latin Moves starring Utah Ballroom Dance Company – March 31

Latin Moves starring Utah Ballroom Dance Company is coming to the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom on Sunday, March 31, 2019. A cash bar opens at 4:00 p.m. with showtime at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $18.

Cuba comes to Quail Creek with a sexy night filled with authentic Latin food, drinks and dance moves! The Utah professional ballroom dancers will teach authentic Latin dances such as the merengue, bachata, salsa and more. No previous dance experience or partner is necessary as these incredible dancers will teach and dance with you throughout this amazing Latin dance experience. In addition, enjoy delicious Latin hors d’oeuvres and taste delectable Latin drink specials as you are guided through Latin American cuisine.

Passed Latin hor d’oeuvres will be shrimp watermelon gazpacho, empanadas, Caribbean chicken curry, compressed grilled pineapple and ham, potato croquettes with ham, grilled vegetable and mojo.

All sales are final; no refunds or exchanges.

Tickets are available on QuailCreek.ShoWare.com or at the Madera Clubhouse Concierge Desk or call 520-393-5822.