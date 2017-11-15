Lady Putters set for holiday luncheon

Peggy McGee

The Lady Putters will hold their final 2017 lunch meeting on Wednesday, December 6 as they celebrate Christmas a couple weeks early. The menu will feature Chicken Piccata with a special holiday dessert. Tickets are $15.50 and can be purchased at the weekly putting sessions between now and November 29. Election of officers will take place prior to the meal being served.

In addition to celebrating the holidays for themselves, the Putters will also be remembering the less fortunate in our area by collecting donations for the Green Valley-Amado Food Bank. Members are asked to bring some special groceries the residents will need for holiday meal preparation: cranberry sauce, candied yams, pie filing of all kinds, pie shells, flour, sugar and stuffing mix. Since the children will be off school for the holidays, fruit snacks, juice packs, cereals, Pop-Tarts, Jell-O and pudding cups would also be welcome. Paper, cleaning and hygiene products can be used throughout the year. Cash/check/credit card donations as well as gift cards are always appreciated. All monetary donations are eligible for a dollar for dollar credit up to $400 for single filers and $800 for married filing jointly on an Arizona tax return.

For more information about the Lady Putters and to learn about the many activities they sponsor throughout the year, please visit their website at quailcreekputters.com or come to the Putters gathering spot on the back patio of the Madera Clubhouse any Wednesday starting at 9:30 a.m. Interested ladies can putt with the group twice before making a commitment to join. Weekly green fees are $1 and annual dues are $15.