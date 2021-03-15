Lady Putters Get Putting Lessons from a Pro

Peggy McGee

It has been almost a year since the Lady Putters have been able to get together as a group to putt, and many sensed that their skills were more than just a tad rusty. It was Quail Creek’s golf pro Joel Jaress to the rescue. Joel donated three complimentary lessons to the Lady Putters.

Joel coached 10 ladies, on three consecutive Wednesdays, by first emphasizing the importance of the proper sized putter. Each lesson focused on the length of putt, downhill and uphill putts, and how to line up the ball with one’s putter. He reminded the ladies to keep their eyes directly over the ball, to stay still, and be comfortable. Probably most importantly, he urged the ladies to practice, practice, practice.

The Lady Putters hope to be able to resume putting in small groups sometime in the spring.