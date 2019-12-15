Lady Putters finally win Battle of the Sexes

Peggy McGee

After being defeated seven years in a row, on a perfect weather day in November the Lady Putters finally beat their challengers in the annual Battle of the Sexes. Teams were evenly skilled in that two teams tied for 1st place. The first team with members Lou Moultrie, Nancy McDaniels, Yoshie Hennessy, Joyce Walton, and Kathy and Al Olbeter, tied with Gloria and Tom Contreras, Carol and Bill Shephard, Sylvia Butler, and Grady Miller. They were closely followed by the third-place team with Marcia and Rick Sutton, Kim and Rich France, and Elizabeth and John Cyprien.

The clear individual winner with seven holes-in-one was Rick Sutton. Janet Wegner, Frannie Vanselow, and Jeanette Jarmin each had four.

Low Scorers included Rick Sutton, Yoshie Hennessy, and Dale Wilson.

Perhaps the big winner of the day was Women Warriors, a Tucson based 501(c)(3) charity that helps homeless and underemployed female veterans with housing, jobs, clothing, and counseling. The charity got $200 as proceeds from the Share the Pot raffle.