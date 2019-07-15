July 2019, Sports Lady Putters celebrate Flag Day July 15, 2019 Photo by Sylvia Butler The Lady Putters showed their colors in observance of Flag Day, June 14. Every hole on the putting green sported an American flag to commemorate the holiday. Share this:Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)