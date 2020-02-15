Lady Putters 2020 Support Team

Peggy McGee

Besides the board of officers, there are ten ladies behind the scenes who keep the Putters running smoothly week after week throughout the year. Kathy Guy coordinates all those who set up the course each week, ensuring they are trained on how to place the hole numbers to accommodate both right and left-handed Putters. Saville Gardner, who is in charge of chips and scorecards, makes sure that each team has the same number of golfers – that can range from three during the heat of summer to six when all the winter residents have returned. Always at the ready with her camera to capture unique putting opportunities, like strategically placed obstacles, as well as award winners, is Sylvia Butler.

Suzan Bryceland is the Sunshine and Luncheon chair. In this role, she sends sympathy and get well cards to Putters who have lost a loved one or who are ill. If one of the members is suffering from a prolonged illness, Suzan also send periodic “thinking of you” cards.

Statistician Lynda Pilcher keeps track of how many putt each week and their scores each time. This information is vital when it comes to awarding the high achievers at each awards ceremony.

Webmaster Cathy Thiele keeps the quailcreekputters.com website up to date with photos, winners, and announcements of upcoming events.

Putters president Janet Wegner collects information for and publishes the Monday Morning Message in addition to all her other duties. She manages to keep the members informed of Putters happenings even when she is traveling.

Becky Ashin, Jackie Coomes, and Patty Hall serve as back up help whenever and wherever they are needed.

In charge of publicity, Peggy McGee writes and submits articles not only to the Crossing, but also to the local newspapers.

As part of their swearing in ceremony, President Janet Wegner asked these often unrecognized ladies if they promised to complete their individual service assignments to the best of their ability, to be friendly and helpful, and if they agreed to abide by the rules and by-laws. Naturally, they all said yes!