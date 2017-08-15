July 4th Food For The Troops collection a huge success

Peggy McGee

The Green Valley Chapter Military Officers Association expresses its sincere appreciation to the many Quail Creek residents who supported this year’s Independence Day food drive. The annual Food for the Troops collection at Quail Creek over the Fourth of July period managed to exceed what was donated in 2016 which was a record setting year.

Residents, veterans and non-veterans alike, donated over 500 lbs. of groceries and $240 in cash to support the 162nd Fighter Wing, Arizona Air National Guard. The Women of Quail Creek had also collected 211 lbs. of groceries and $20 in cash at their summer luncheon. These amounts are included in the totals.

Barbara Gavre, Family Readiness Program Manager for the Tucson Air National Guard, was delighted that so many had donated such a variety of breakfast cereals and several cans of Chef Boyardee, a troop favorite! Both Ms. Gavre and the MOAA Chapter send a special thank you to the anonymous Quail Creek resident who really likes to shop in the Amazon Pantry. It was his generosity that took the collection over the 500 lb. mark.

In addition to the groceries and monetary donations, another $168.50 was earned during the 50-50 raffle. The monetary donations will go toward buying turkeys for the same troops at Thanksgiving time. Said Dick Newman, President of the Scholarship and Military Assistance Fund, “The generosity of the Quail Creek community in supporting the military never ceases to amaze me.”