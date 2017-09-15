Jovert Steel Band

Get ready for a performance unlike anything you’ve ever seen or heard. Our Variety Monday Night Series welcomes Jovert in Concert, produced by Khris Dodge Entertainment, on Monday, February 19, at 7:00 p.m. (cash bar opens at 6:00 p.m.) in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom. These uber-talented youths from Tucson High Magnet School, under the direction of Quail Creek favorite Khris Dodge, will entertain you with a variety of music that promises to keep you dancing all night long. Recognized as one of the best steel drum programs in the nation, Jovert inspires and captivates audiences through the young performers’ talent, sincerity and energy.

The cash bar will remain open through the 15-minute intermission. Beverages purchased at the cash bar are permitted in the ballroom.

Tickets are $25.00 and are available at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com; all sales are final (no refunds or exchanges).